Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CL King cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

MAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,232. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

