Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 116,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 340,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 51,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $581.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

