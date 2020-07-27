Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of VIOT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

