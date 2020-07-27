Brokerages Set Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $159.18

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Icon by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

