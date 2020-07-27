Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $9.64

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

