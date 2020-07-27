Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $52.75

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 581,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.71. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

