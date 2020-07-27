Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.91. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

