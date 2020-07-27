Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.
