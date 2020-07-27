Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,368,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,528,801. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

