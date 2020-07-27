Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.63, 2,144,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 898,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

