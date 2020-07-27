Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 418 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

IBB traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.05. 2,641,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,220. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

