Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 940 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,728. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

