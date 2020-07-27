Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 262,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $485,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

