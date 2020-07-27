Carebit (CARE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $6,175.94 and $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022604 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004384 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003428 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 158,032,379 coins and its circulating supply is 153,639,299 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

