CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARG. Citigroup lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,405,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,895,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,553 shares of company stock valued at $17,983,157. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

