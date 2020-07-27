Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.83. 948,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $150.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.