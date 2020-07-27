Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Trading Up 9%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR)’s share price was up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.02, approximately 180,881 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 543,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000.

About Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.