Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $139.89. 2,353,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,364. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

