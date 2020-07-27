cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 8.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98, 1,229,870 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,444,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in cbdMD by 49.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in cbdMD by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in cbdMD by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in cbdMD by 173.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

