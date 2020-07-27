Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Up 7.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63, 423,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,441,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

