Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Up 12%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s share price shot up 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, 11,618,211 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 9,835,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,648,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,150 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

