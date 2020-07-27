Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 679,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,331. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 102.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

