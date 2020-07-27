Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Chemours posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.44. Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $21,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.