Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In related news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $12,115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,039. Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.