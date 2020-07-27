Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $19.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.29 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $80.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $82.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.23 million, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

CHMG stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 30,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth bought 6,658 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $172,375.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

