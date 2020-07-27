Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.14 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TORO stock remained flat at $GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.