Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.14 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TORO stock remained flat at $GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

