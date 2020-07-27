Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $508,938.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00009029 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market cap of $28.39 million and $508,938.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.01916923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00198142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00118478 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

