Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $54,562.09 and $33.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00492864 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020649 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003526 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015514 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,659,374 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

