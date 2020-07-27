Clear Investment Research LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $222.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

