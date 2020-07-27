CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 6.5%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.61, 4,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 69,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of CLPS worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

