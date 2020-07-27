COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, COCA COLA AMATI/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CCLAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.77. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

