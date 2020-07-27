CoinEx Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00178718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00105212 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,275,590 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

