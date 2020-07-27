COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

