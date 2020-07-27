Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 6.4%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price was up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33, approximately 1,296,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,045,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

