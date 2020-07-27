Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Position Lowered by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,415 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping comprises about 0.9% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 0.08% of Concrete Pumping worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

