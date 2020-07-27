Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CNFR stock remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.