Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $24.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.48 million to $26.90 million. Conifer reported sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $92.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $95.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.17 million, with estimates ranging from $93.01 million to $103.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 27,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNFR remained flat at $$2.35 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.