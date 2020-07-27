Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381,960. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

