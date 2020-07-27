Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,603,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

