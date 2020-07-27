Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,784. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

