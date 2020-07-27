Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,199 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DURA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

