Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.97. 132,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,242 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,041 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

