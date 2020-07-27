Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 6,552 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $46.28.

