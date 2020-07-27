Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,089 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $881,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,896,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.50. 60,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,851. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

