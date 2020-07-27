Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.61 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.08 or 0.05240292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031507 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

