Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $3.81 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $727.36 million and $115.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00038223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

