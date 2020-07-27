Couchain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Couchain has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $7,877.34 and approximately $33.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.15 or 0.05228052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00057720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

