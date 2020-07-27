Covesting One Day Volume Hits $28,198.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $28,198.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.01920698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117933 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

