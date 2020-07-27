Critical Review: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) versus IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Travelzoo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travelzoo and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 IZEA Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. IZEA Worldwide has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 51.92%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -5.56% 2.30% 0.41% IZEA Worldwide -61.41% -57.08% -31.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and IZEA Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.59 $4.16 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 2.03 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -3.59

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats IZEA Worldwide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.