CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.45.

CSX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

