Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,035. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

